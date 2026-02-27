Arjun Tendulkar takes time out of his busy pre-wedding festivities to return to cricket; sizzles with both bat and ball

Seems like cricket stays as Arjun Tendulkar's first love. There is plenty of evidence. He is getting married next week, March 5, 2026 to be precise, but somehow he has managed to take some time out to play in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup. There are not many players in the world who would do that days before their wedding. One wonders if he had the permission of Saaniya Chandhok, his wife-to-be. Mukesh and Nita Ambani pose with Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Arjun, son of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, played for DY Patil Blue against the Indian Navy and scored a 29-ball 55 in Navi Mumbai. Some of his shots were simply breathtaking. There were no signs of wedding anxieties. He didn't stop there, it may be noted. He contributed with the ball too and picked up one wicket. For his allround performance, he was rightly chosen Man of the Match. Right now, it won't be an exaggeration to say that he is the man of the moment too.

Also Read: ‘I am up for it,’ Tilak Varma effuses after playing a make-or-break innings in a crucial Super 8 game against Zimbabwe

The wedding festivities for the couple have kicked off in Jamnagar. The Ambanis have hosted a pre-wedding celebration for them over there. Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance mogul Mukesh Ambani and who is frequently seen in the Indian celebrity circle, addressed the Tendulkars with warm words.

“Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she said. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago.

“Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.

“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she continued.

Some high-profile guests list! The wedding invitations have been sent out, and some of the world's most powerful as well as famous names are expected to be at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to bless the couple on March 5.

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was recently seen dancing at another pre-wedding celebration event. It is understood he is good friends with Arjun. Since he is not part of the ongoing T20 World Cup, he is another high-profile celebrity expected to grace the occasion.