DC mentor Kevin Pietersen dials down 'unbeaten' hype despite red-hot win vs RCB: 'IPL isn't a sprint...'

Delhi Capitals' stunning run in IPL 2025 continued on Thursday night as they clinched a dominant six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, extending their winning streak to four matches. But amid the side's brilliant unbeaten streak, team mentor Kevin Pietersen struck a grounded tone, telling the fans and players alike to keep their eyes on the bigger picture. Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen speaks to Faf Du Plessis(REUTERS)

Pietersen’s message was equal parts caution and celebration. The former England captain acknowledged the current momentum but urged calm as the group stage edges toward its crunch phase.

“Quick reminder - the IPL is a marathon and not a sprint,” Pietersen wrote on X after Delhi’s chase was sealed in style.

“Whilst it’s so good that we’re playing like we are, all of us know that the biggest games are in May! It really is so nice to be winning for our @DelhiCapitals supporters though. Special mention to our young superstar, Vippi! Some young man he is!”

Delhi’s latest win was built on a KL Rahul masterclass. Fresh off his 77 against Chennai, Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, anchoring the chase with poise after a top-order wobble. He and Tristan Stubbs (38*) stitched together an unbroken 111-run partnership, guiding Delhi to 169-4 with 14 balls to spare.

DC 2nd, RCB 3rd

Earlier, it was 21-year-old wrist spinner Vipraj Nigam – “Vippi” in Pietersen’s post – who turned heads with a superb spell. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Nigam dismantled Bengaluru’s middle-order, sharing four wickets for just 35 runs. It was a standout performance that fully justified the special mention from Pietersen.

Bengaluru had started with a bang, courtesy Phil Salt’s explosive 37 off 17 balls and a 30-run over off Mitchell Starc. But Salt’s bizarre run-out, followed by a spin-induced collapse, derailed their innings. Tim David’s unbeaten 37 gave them some respectability, but it wasn’t enough.

While Delhi Capitals second in the table with as many points as Gujarat Titans (8), they have a game in hand. RCB, meanwhile, are third, having endured their second loss at home. Interestingly, RCB have won all of their away matches so far, and have six points in five games.