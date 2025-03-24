DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul under spotlight after swapping teams

DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's moves were among the biggest headline-makers during the mega auction and they both start their time with their new sides with a game against the teams that let them go. Quite a poetic start for both big-ticket players and the two sides they are playing for this season. It has to be noted, though, that there are question marks over whether Rahul will play at all today. ...Read More

Delhi Capitals are hosting the Lucknow Super Giants to start off their 2025 IPL campaign but the game isn't exactly happening in Delhi itself. Instead, it Visakhapatnam is the venue for today's game, making it the second consecutive year that the DC has chosen the port city as their secondary home.

On paper, LSG arguably boast the most dangerous middle order in the league but it will be interesting to see if they keep Pant in there or send him out earlier, even as an opener. The obvious opening choices are Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh but a lack of an opening domestic option could hurt them given their injuries. Chances are high that Pant will be batting at No.3, with the wicketkeeper-batter generally looking much more at home in the top order in limited overs cricket.

Nicholas Pooran, who will be hoping he doesn’t have to carry the hopes of the batting himself, will come in at No.4. He will also have the insurance of the big-hitting David Miller to come in after him. The batting could be rounded out at number six by Abdul Samad as the specialist finisher, with Ayush Badoni figuring as the floating pinch-hit option.

As stated earlier, it remains to be seen whether Rahul will make his debut for DC, with captain Axar Patel remaining non-committal in the pre-match presser. "Obviously, he joined the team and we all know that he has a personal problem. So, we don't know yet. So, if he comes back, we ask him if he is okay and we'll let you know tomorrow morning. I think we've got to know and so, now we don't know if he is available or not,” said Axar.

If Rahul plays, he will be slotting in at No.4. Surely the opening pair for DC is going to be Faf du Plessis and the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk. At number three, DC might opt to go with Abhishek Porel. Powerful South African Tristan Stubbs can be pencilled in at number 5, but DC will know the option of promoting Axar Patel, particularly on turning tracks, in a role he has played to perfection across formats for India.