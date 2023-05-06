Home / Cricket / DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner and Co. eye back-to-back wins
Live

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner and Co. eye back-to-back wins

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates
DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. David Warner-led DC are currently at the bottom of the table and are having a disastrous campaign, registering six points in nine matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB are having an erratic season, and haven't really been able to build momentum. They are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine games. Both sides met in the first-half of this season in Match 20, with RCB winning by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Chasing a target of 174/6 in 20 overs, Delhi were restricted to 151/9, despite a half-century from Manish Pandey (50). Vyshak Vijay Kumar was in hot form vs DC and took three wickets and Mohammed Siraj scalped two dismissals. Initially, RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 50 runs off 34 balls by Virat Kohli. For DC's bowling department, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other 29 times in IPL, with RCB leading 18-10 vs DC. One match has had no result.

  • May 06, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

  • May 06, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match as DC take on RCB in New Delhi. Stay tuned for an exciting match!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league delhi capitals royal challengers bangalore + 2 more

Cena's blockbuster reaction to MS Dhoni's 'you can't see me' act during IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 03:34 PM IST

On Saturday, moments before CSK's match vs MI, Cena responded to Dhoni's act with a blockbuster reaction

John Cena; MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk

'Looking at Kohli, Ganguly's relation...': Sreesanth expects fiery IPL match

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:23 PM IST

S Sreesanth feels that the ongoing Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly feud could add more drama to the upcoming DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match.

S Sreesanth expects the Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly feud to add excitement to the upcoming DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match.
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for MI vs CSK

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST

We present two Dream11 players who are expected to score the most runs and take the most wickets in MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match.

Chennai Super Kings player Devon Conway (IPL Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Manish Pandey dropped, Mitch Marsh back in: DC's predicted XI vs RCB in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 02:25 PM IST

Manish Pandey is expected to be dropped for DC's upcoming IPL 2023 match vs RCB. Here is their predicted XI.

Manish Pandey is expected to be dropped for DC"s upcoming IPL 2023 match vs RCB.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner and Co. eye back-to-back wins

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Josh Hazlewood to remain in team: RCB’s predicted XI vs DC in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 01:56 PM IST

RCB will rely on Josh Hazlewood for wickets as they take on DC in their upcoming IPL 2023 match. Here is their predicted XI.

RCB face DC in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pollock 'surprised' by Samson's tactics vs GT, says 'it was a batting meltdown'

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Shaun Pollock analysed RR's defeat vs GT in their IPL 2023 match and was left totally ‘surprised’ by Sanju Samson's tactics.

Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit's side to bring back Australia star: MI's likely XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 12:53 PM IST

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Here's Mumbai Indians' likely XI for their next match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit has been out for single digit scores in his last three innings(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'MI will certainly make Dhoni, CSK...': Ex-India cricketer points out key battle

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:48 PM IST

A former India cricketer feels that MS Dhoni-led CSK will need to wary about Mumbai Indians' threat in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.

CSK face MI in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Epic mix-up with Samson leads to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run-out

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century in the previous match but ended being dismissed for 14 runs after the mix-up.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored a century in the previous match.
ByHT Sports Desk

Dhoni to stick with Chahar: CSK's likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 11:20 AM IST

They will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats before their last game against LSG was abandoned due to rain.

CSK have not enjoyed a win in the last three matches. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni wins toss, Chennai to bowl first

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: CSK had won the reverse fixture by 7 wickets(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli texts BCCI officials after fights with Gambhir & Naveen, complains about…

cricket
Updated on May 06, 2023 02:19 PM IST

After Virat Kohli's on-field brawl with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, the former RCB captain wrote to a few BCCI officials explaining the situation.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Amit Mishra and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pujara's warning for Australia before WTC final with consecutive Sussex hundreds

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 08:29 AM IST

Pujara, donning the captaincy hat for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship, scored his second consecutive century to ring warning bells for Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans remain on top

cricket
Published on May 06, 2023 07:51 AM IST

RR are fourth with 10 points in 10 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with 10 points in nine matches, Mumbai Indians are sixth.

Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match vs Rajasthan Royals(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out