Home / Cricket / DC vs UP Warriors Live Score, WPL 2023: Focus on Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals eye back to back wins
Live

DC vs UP Warriors Live Score, WPL 2023: Focus on Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals eye back to back wins

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 05:43 PM IST

DC vs UPW Live score, WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Latest Match updates: The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who had got their side off to a strong start in the previous encounter.

DC vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023
DC vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023(Women's Premier League (WPL))
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors LIVE score: Today in the Women's Premier League (WPL) we'll have Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both the team's have made a winning start to the campaign and will hope to maintain the run. Delhi had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in their previous encounter, while UP cliched a thrilling three-wicket against Gujarat Giants. The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Lanning, who had got Delhi off to a strong start in the previous encounter. Apart from the duo, Delhi boast of a star studded line-up, including India star Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav. Tara Norris, who is from USA, also made a strong impact in the clash, becoming the first player to complete a five-wicket haul in WPL. Catch the LIVE updates of DC vs UPW: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 07, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    DC vs UPW Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Both the teams made a winning start to the tournament and will look to carry forward the momentum. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wpl women's premier league delhi capitals + 1 more

DC vs UP warriors Live Score, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals eye back to back wins

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 05:43 PM IST

DC vs UPW Live score, WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Latest Match updates: The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who had got their side off to a strong start in the previous encounter.

Live DC vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023(Women's Premier League (WPL))
ByHT Sports Desk

‘When he walked…’: Australia star revisits Virat Kohli's epic dismissal in BGT

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Since 2020, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by off-spinners on eight occasions. Kohli has failed to register a single half-century in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India's Virat Kohli, second right, talks to Australian players as they wait for the third umpire's decision (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Overrated': KL Rahul reiterates stance on key batting metric amid poor form

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:05 PM IST

KL Rahul was recently dropped from the Indian Test team after losing his place as vice-captain, being replaced by Shubman Gill for the third match against Australia.

Rahul has often been criticised in T20 cricket for his low strike rates(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sri Lanka bid to sweep New Zealand and reach WTC final

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:31 PM IST

With Australia already confirmed in the WTC final, Sri Lanka can join them by sweeping New Zealand in their two-Test series if India are denied victory in the fourth Test in the subcontinent.

New Zeland and Sri Lanka will engage in a two-match Test series,(Twitter/OfficialSLC)
Reuters |
Close Story

Lucknow Super Giants unveil their new jersey for IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 03:54 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants has officially unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, LSG captain KL Rahul, owner of LSG Sanjeev Goenka and team mentor Gautam Gambhir were present during the ceremony.

(From left) KL Rahul, Sanjeev Goenka, Jay Shah and Gautam Gambhir during LSG's jersey launch.
ANI |
Close Story

Australia's Todd Murphy excited to play in front of possible record Test crowd

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 02:27 PM IST

The largest attendance for a single day of test cricket is 91,112 - a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

Australia's Todd Murphy, left, along with his teammate Alex Carey celebrate dismissal of India's Virat Kohli (AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

MPCA points finger at BCCI, Team India for ICC's Indore pitch verdict

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 01:42 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) pointed their fingers straight towards the BCCI and the Indian team management for the furore over Indore track.

Rahul Dravid with Rohit Sharma; Jay Shah
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

BCCI keeping two pitches ready in Ahmedabad? Photos create drama before 4th Test

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Are curators keeping two pitches ready? Haven't they decided on the 22 yards yet? With less than 48 hours to go for the series decider, it is unlikely that the pitch is not decided but the covers kept over two sets of pitches have given rise to speculations.

Photo of the Ahmedabad pitch ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia?

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship is down to the final four matches - across three series. And with Australia having booked their place, following the emphatic nine-wicket win in Indore last week, the competition for the final spot is down to two teams.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, prepares to shake hands with India's head coach Rahul Dravid (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘How long will they keep it in the oven?’: Shastri's unsual pitch prediction

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri agreed with captain Rohit Sharma that the Ahmedabad pitch for the fourth Test against Australia will turn but "how quickly?" he asked.

Indore: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Virat Kohli during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Friday, March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_03_2023_000068A)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Gavaskar recalls classic PAK knock in golden tip for India batters for 4th Test

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Ahead of the fourth and final Test match of the contest, in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, India batting legend offered two golden tips to Rohit Sharma and Co. as he recalled his classic knock of 96 against Pakistan.

Sunil Gavaskar (left)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

BCCI likely to challenge ICC's 'poor' rating on Indore pitch: Report

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 09:45 AM IST

The pitch of the Holkar Stadium was immensely criticised after 30 wickets fell on the first two days with spinners picking 25 of those. ICC rated it "poor" and slapped the venue with three demerit points.

India's Virat Kohli, left, dives to stop a ball during the third day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Ponting's out-of-the-box advice for Rohit Sharma, Dravid in view of WTC final

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Ricky Ponting is confident that the Rohit Sharma-led side would make the WTC final, and view of the clash against the Aussies, he suggested to an out-of-the-box move in the batting order.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul; Ricky Ponting
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Jaan dene ko taiyyar': Shan Masood's major vote of confidence for Babar Azam

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 07:17 AM IST

Shan Masood himself had been touted as one of the options to replace Babar Azam as the Pakistan captain faces the heat for the team's recent string of losses particularly in Test cricket.

Pakistan have endured a horror run at home in Test cricket(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Kohli's legacy followed by Mandhana': RCB's twin losses trigger meme fest

cricket
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 08:46 AM IST

With RCB registering their second-straight defeat of the elite tournament, fans and followers of the game were quick to spark a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

Virat Kohli; Smriti Mandhana
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out