Home / Cricket / Dean Jones clarifies, reveals identity of Karachi Kings member using mobile during PSL match

Dean Jones clarifies, reveals identity of Karachi Kings member using mobile during PSL match

Dean Jones said the photo which went viral on social media was of Tariq Wasi, the CEO of the Karachi Kings.

cricket Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Karachi Kings member was seen using mobile phone during a PSL match
A Karachi Kings member was seen using mobile phone during a PSL match(Twitter)
         

Pakistan’s T20 league, Pakistan Super League, attracted controversy after a member of PSL franchise Karachi Kings was found using a mobile phone during a match in the dugout. In the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, a member of Karachi Kings was spotted using his mobile phone, which is prohibited during official matches as per ICC rules. Dean Jones, the head coach of Karachi Kings came out to issue a clarification on the same.

Jones said the photo which went viral on social media was of Tariq Wasi, the CEO of the Karachi Kings.

Jones further added that a manager or CEO is allowed to use mobile phones during a match and he was actually scheduling next day’s practice session. “Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organizing us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern,” wrote Dean Jones in his tweet.

However, while the manager is allowed to use a mobile phone during the match there is no clarity on whether the CEO can do that. The players, coaches or any member of the support staff are not allowed to use any cellular device apart from a walkie-talkie.

The incident was criticized widely on social media. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, former India Aakash Chopra too took to twitter to express amazement at the incident. “This is so wrong using a mobile phone in the dugout,” tweeted Akhtar.

 

Karachi Kings ended up winning the match 10 runs as Babar Azam and Imad Wasim scored important fifties.

