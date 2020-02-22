e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He’s a rockstar’: Hat-trick hero Ashton Agar reveals how Ravindra Jadeja ‘inspired’ him in difficult times

Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar revealed how a chat with India all-rounder Jadeja during Australia’s tour to India last month “inspired” by him. Agar picked up a hat-trick including a five-for against South Africa in the first T20I.

cricket Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindsutan Times, New Delhi
Johannesburg: Australia's bowler Ashton Agar celebrates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dale Steyn during the 1st T20 cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. AP/PTI(AP2_22_2020_000001A)
After becoming only the second Australian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I after former pacer Brett Lee, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar expressed his desires of playing like India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whom he described as a ‘rockstar’. Both Agar and Jadeja and are similar in nature. Just like Jadeja, Agar is a left-arm spinner who is more than a handy batsman at No.7. Fielding perhaps is the only department where Jadeja will score higher Agar but the tall Aussie is ready to improve.

Agar revealed how a chat with Jadeja during Australia’s tour to India last month “inspired” by him. The left-handed spinner didn’t have a great time in the three-match ODI series in India as he could manage taking just two wickets while conceding 5.60 runs per over . “I had a wonderful chat with Ravindra Jadeja after the India series,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Agar as saying after the match on Friday. “He’s my favourite player in the world -- I want to play cricket like he does.

Live score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2

Agar turned things around on Friday when he picked up a brilliant fifer, including a hat-trick, as Australia defeated South Africa by a huge margin of 107 runs in first of the three T20Is played at the Wanderers.

“He’s an absolute rockstar: smacks them, gun fielder, and spins the ball. But it’s just his presence when he’s out there, watching his confidence... Just talking to him about spin bowling, keep trying to spin the ball. When he’s batting he has a really positive attitude, and he takes that attitude into the field as well,” he added.

Agar’s five wickets for 24 runs are the best bowling figures for an Australian bowler in the format. The previous best belonged to James Faulkner who took five wickets for 24 runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2016.

(With agency inputs)

