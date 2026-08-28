‘Absolutely ridiculous’: SA allrounder Marizanne Kapp upset that trans cricketer Anaya Bangar has been allowed to play

South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp is upset that trans cricketer Anaya Bangar has been allowed to play community cricket in Australia, and that later she can also play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), provided she meets the hormonal requirement. Anaya Bangar is in the picture. Marizanne Kapp has made her position very clear. (Insta grab)

36-year-old Kapp, who is nearing 300 international games for the South African team across formats, appears to be disgusted at the development. She took to Instagram and made it clear that she was unhappy. “Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed.” Kapp wrote over an Australia Daily screenshot carrying a news item on Anaya. She also tagged the WBBL.

Also Read: Despite gender surgery, Anaya Bangar can play community cricket in Australia; BCCI was approached too but no reply

A few days ago, Anaya, who underwent genital surgery to become a trans woman earlier this year, informed fans about the development in an interview with the Indian Express. “It is a great day for me, especially after knowing that I can play cricket. There was a stage when I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” the 25-year-old said.

Anaya had made a similar request to the BCCI but after she got no reply, she turned to Cricket Australia. Responding to Anaya’s request, CA Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge wrote: “Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination.

“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia, confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements."

Anaya, born as a biological male and whose father Sanjay Bangar played for India back in the day, has played age-group cricket with Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan. A BCCI official also told the Indian Express what the board was doing in the matter. “When it comes to the ICC, they have said no to it. BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time such a case has come up, the board is yet to take a stand. Especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,” the official said.