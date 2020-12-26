e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test

Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test

Jones’ family and former Australia captain Allan Border participated in the farewell during the tea break of the ongoing second Test here.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Former Australian cricket captain Allan Border walks with the daughters of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, Phoebe (R) and Augusta (L) with their mother, Jane (Centre) during a tribute for the late batsman
Former Australian cricket captain Allan Border walks with the daughters of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, Phoebe (R) and Augusta (L) with their mother, Jane (Centre) during a tribute for the late batsman(AP)
         

More than three months after his death, Dean Jones was paid another tribute at his home ground here by Indian and Australian players, who were joined by his wife, daughters and the legendary Allan Border in remembering the effervescent former player on Saturday.

Jones’ family and former Australia captain Border participated in the farewell during the tea break of the ongoing second Test here.

Border, Jones’ wife Jane, and daughters -- Augusta and Phoebe -- took a long walk from the boundary of the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the centre, carrying his baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat and laid the items to rest on the stumps at the Great Southern Stand end of the ground.

Later, 12th men from both sides -- KL Rahul (India) and James Pattinson (Australia) -- collected the items and rested them on a seat by the boundary.

The gesture was applauded by the 30,000 spectators present at the MCG. Jones died in September this year at the age of 59 in Mumbai, where he was commentating for the Indian Premier League, after suffering a stroke. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who was with Jones during his final hours had tried to revive him, but could not. “It’s quite fitting the tribute was done during Australia vs India. He’s loved over there,” Lee told Fox Sports.

Earlier after winning the toss, Australia skipper Tim Paine led from the front with with a number of players entering the MCG wearing zinc on their bottom lips, a look that Jones was famous for.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In