Debutant Kamran Ghulam escalates worries for Babar Azam with century vs England to match Pakistan's 42-year-old record

Pakistan made a big decision by choosing to drop some big names from their Test squad for the remainder of the Test series against England. Forced by the difficult innings loss in the first match in Multan, which made it six lost Tests on the trot for Shan Masood’s team under his captaincy, Pakistan dropped big names in the form of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah. Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam reacts during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England.(AFP)

While it was a big and risky decision to remove Babar, as one of the best batters in their team, his replacement Kamran Ghulam filled his shoes in excellent fashion as he notched up a century on debut while batting in the number 4 position.

Ghulam’s innings came in a difficult situation for his team, coming in with his team at 19-2 after a batting collapse in the previous match. The batter stepped in to deal with the pressure situation beautifully, putting together a 149-run partnership with Saim Ayub, before going on to score a 192-ball century.

In doing so, Ghulam became only the second Pakistan batter to make their debut at the crucial number four position and score a century, following in the footsteps of Saleem Malik in 1982. Ghulam is only the tenth Pakistan batter to immediately make their debut at number four.

What next for Babar?

Babar Azam was the long-term number four for Pakistan since making his debut in 2016. However, he was having a torrid time of it in the format in the last two years, with his dip in form coinciding with Pakistan’s own struggles in the duration. He was averaging just a shade above 20 since the beginning of 2023, and will now have concerns about his return to his favoured position.

Ghulam has been stacking up the runs in domestic cricket, earning a call-up to the national team for the 29-year-old right-hander. He averages just under 50 in First Class cricket, and Pakistan will be happy to see their number four position finally showing some production.

Run-scoring hasn’t been as easy in Multan as in the first match with the same pitch being used as the first time out, with Pakistan being more gradual in their approach. Ghulam will be looking to put as many runs on the board as possible alongside Mohammad Rizwan.