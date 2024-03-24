 Decision on Shaheen Afridi's future as captain will be taken after national camp: PCB head Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Decision on Shaheen Afridi's future as captain will be taken after national camp: PCB head Mohsin Naqvi

PTI |
Mar 24, 2024 07:45 PM IST

According to sources in PCB sources, wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan is being tipped to take over as captain in both white-ball formats.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that a decision on Shaheen Shah Afridi's future as captain of the T20 team will be taken after the upcoming national camp in Kakul.

Pakistan's T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with former captain Babar Azam after the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during NZ T20I series(AFP)
Pakistan's T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with former captain Babar Azam after the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during NZ T20I series(AFP)

According to sources in PCB sources, wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan is being tipped to take over as captain in both white-ball formats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The selection committee and board is working on two or three things and the selectors will take decision on the captaincy after the training camp in Kakul," Naqvi told reporters here.

"The selection committee has to do some brainstorming and sit together and decide on the captain," Naqvi said, adding that his committee is in favour of continuity.

Shaheen replaced Babar Azam as T20I captain after Pakistan's dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India. The decision was taken by the erstwhile committee headed by Zaka Ashraf, who also picked Shan Masood as Test captain.

It was Shaheen's success as captain of the Lahore Qalandars, having led the franchise to back-to-back PSL titles that got him national captaincy.

However a 1-4 drubbing in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand and finishing last in this edition of PSL has certainly weakened his case ahead of T20 World Cup scheduled in June.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Decision on Shaheen Afridi's future as captain will be taken after national camp: PCB head Mohsin Naqvi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On