Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick in three days

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:45 IST

Deepak Chahar continued his brilliant run in T20 cricket as he claimed his second hat-trick in three days during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter between Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram. With the match reduced to 13 overs, Chahar claimed four wickets in his final over with three of them coming in the last three balls. Chahar started the over by dismissing Rushabh Rathod and in the last three balls, he took the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar as Vidarbha ended their innings on 99/9 after 13 overs.

After the first wicket, Chahar delivered a wide before claiming the next two wickets off the following deliveries.

Chahar, who also had a maiden over, finished with figures of 3/18 in 3 overs. Among the other bowlers, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Chandrapal Singh and Mahipal Lomror took one wicket each for Rajasthan.

The fall of wickets in scorecard says

98-7 (Darshan Nalkande, 12.4)

99-8 (Shrikant Wagh, 12.5)

99-9 (Akshay Wadkar, 12.6)

It seems he has delivered a wide ball after his Nalkande wicket.

Deepak Chahar's final figures 4/18 in 3 overs.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy 2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 12, 2019

