e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick in three days

Deepak Chahar took the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar as Vidarbha ended their innings on 99/9 after 13 overs.

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammate Washington Sundar.
Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammate Washington Sundar.(PTI)
         

Deepak Chahar continued his brilliant run in T20 cricket as he claimed his second hat-trick in three days during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter between Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram. With the match reduced to 13 overs, Chahar claimed four wickets in his final over with three of them coming in the last three balls. Chahar started the over by dismissing Rushabh Rathod and in the last three balls, he took the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar as Vidarbha ended their innings on 99/9 after 13 overs.

After the first wicket, Chahar delivered a wide before claiming the next two wickets off the following deliveries.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co begin practice with pink ball - Watch

Chahar, who also had a maiden over, finished with figures of 3/18 in 3 overs. Among the other bowlers, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Chandrapal Singh and Mahipal Lomror took one wicket each for Rajasthan.

ALSO WATCH | India vs Bangladesh: Chahar’s hat-trick helps Men in Blue seal T20 series

Deepak Chahar claimed the best-ever Twenty20 international bowling figures of six for seven as India clinched a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh with a 30-run win on Sunday.

Chahar, a medium-pace bowler, finished the match with a hat-trick to bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

 

Chahar became the first Indian bowler to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis, who had figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase.

Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket with the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow paceman Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news