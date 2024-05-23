Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana don't hold back, react to Ambati Rayudu's crushing dig at RCB after elimination

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans have been dealt a harsh blow as their team’s pursuit of an elusive Indian Premier League trophy continues, with the 2024 season ending in disappointment. Their hopes to end the title drought were crushed with a loss to Rajasthan Royals in Wednesday night's Eliminator, which also brought an end to their six-match winning streak in the season. Virat Kohli (L) with Deepak Chahar during IPL 2024(IPL)

After winning only one match off their first 8 matches, the Royal Challengers practically faced a do-or-die situation in every match, clearing all hurdles to finally beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their final match of the league stage. The game against CSK was also a virtual knockout, meaning Ruturaj Gaikwad's men were eliminated with the defeat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the game, there were prolonged celebrations among the RCB fanbase and social media became a hotbed for memes taking dig at CSK. Now, with the Bengaluru franchise knockout, it seems the tables have turned, and the Chennai fans – as well as some of the cricketers – now the ones celebrating the downfall of their rivals.

This schadenfreude has been particularly evident on social media, where former CSK batter and now commentator Ambati Rayudu has been particularly vocal.

Rayudu has been making waves with his recent social media activity; he took to Instagram to seemingly mock the Bengaluru franchise, sharing a celebratory post featuring CSK players from their IPL 2023 triumph. The video included Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, and others proudly gesturing towards the Super Kings' five IPL trophies, a pointed reminder of their success compared to RCB’s continued struggles.

“Just a kind reminder from the 5 times champions,” Rayudu wrote. But he wasn't the only one poking fun.

Active CSK stars Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana, who also reacted to the post, added fuel to the fire; while Chahar posted a ‘salute’ emoji, the Sri Lankan Pathirana added multiple laughing emojis.

Both, Chahar and Pathirana were a key part of CSK's squad this year; the latter, in particular, produced strong performances for the side before his injury forced him out of the clash against RCB. Despite playing only six matches, Pathirana took 13 wickets and complimented fellow pacers Tushar Deshpande (17 wickets) and Mustafizur Rahman (14 wickets) brilliantly.

RR to face SRH

With RCB knocked out of the season, only three teams remain in contention for the coveted IPL title. Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2, aiming for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will be eyeing their third IPL title and their first in 10 years; incidentally, Gautam Gambhir – who is now KKR's mentor – was the captain of the side when it last lifted the trophy in 2014.