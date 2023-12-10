Deepak Chahar to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series: Report

Senior seamer Deepak Chahar will reportedly not be considered for selection in the starting eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday. The reason for his absence is personal, as he is yet to join the squad due to pressing family matters. Chahar is currently at home, taking a break from cricket due to a close family member's health issues. This situation has led to his absence in the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru last Sunday, as he had to urgently return home after receiving news about the illness of a family member. India's Deepak Chahar bowls during the 4th T20I against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket in Raipur on Friday (BCCI-X)

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The report furthr states that BCCI believes Deepak Chahar may not be in an “best frame of mind” until the complete recovery of his family member, and that if he prefers not to join the team at this time, he will be granted the necessary exemption.

The 31-year-old seasoned player from Rajasthan holds the record for the best T20 International figures of 6/7. His prolonged absence due to injury has previously impacted the balance of the T20 squad over the past two years.

On a positive note, the trio that represented the Indian team during the ODI World Cup – Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, have returned to the squad. They were on a holiday after the World Cup final but have seamlessly integrated into the squad in Durban and actively participated in practice sessions ahead of the first T20I.