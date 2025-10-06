Deepti Sharma hits Pakistan batter in Women's World Cup, stares back in return; offers no apology - Watch

One more day, one more cricket clash between India and Pakistan, and one more defeat for the team in green. This time, it was the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Deepti Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Rameen Shamim(AFP)

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, etched out a rather comfortable win, overhauling the Fatima Sana-led side by 88 runs. However, the game was not free of tensions and all the drama that had preceded the clash in the past three weeks.

The players were giving their best on the field and were ready to fight the battle to the end. One instance involving Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen and Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has brought to light the tension between the two teams.

The incident in question happened during the 34th over of the second innings. On the second ball of the over, Ameen tapped the ball towards the covers and set off for a quick single. Deepti Sharma, who was stationed there, collected the ball and threw it towards the non-striker’s end, where Ameen was trying to reach. Sharma missed the stumps, but the ball hit the back of the right leg of Ameen.

The batter immediately looked up at Sharma. The umpire also had a chat with the Indian all-rounder; however, Deepti was unapologetic. She shrugged her shoulders and even asked the umpire about Ameen coming on the way of her throw. The incident ended here and did not spiral too much after that.

A match between controversies

The match saw the fourth India-Pakistan cricketing affair in the last three weeks. Since the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash on 14th September, there have been controversies around the affair. The Indian team not shaking hands before and after the game, gestures by Pakistan players, and then the trophy handover saga. The tensions were carried over to his game in the Women’s World Cup, too.

During the Toss, Fatima Sana called ‘Tails’, which was misheard by the match referee and the presenter as they claimed her call to be Heads. With the coin landing on Heads, Sana was declared the winner of the toss. This started the social media war.

This was followed by Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu giving Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur a death stare during the Indian innings. Finally, to cap it off, Kaur and her girls maintained the no-handshake policy after winning the game and walked off straight into their dressing room.

The air around these India-Pakistan clashes continues to be charged and tense, creating extra pressure on the players to perform and give their best.