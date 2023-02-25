Home / Cricket / Deepti Sharma named UP Warriorz vice-captain in WPL

Deepti Sharma named UP Warriorz vice-captain in WPL

Published on Feb 25, 2023

The 25-year-old, who was bought by the franchise for ₹2.6 crore, is a key member of the Indian women's team set-up and is one of the few players from the country to have turned out in franchise tournaments outside the country.

Ace Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was on Saturday announced as the vice-captain of UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women's Premier League.

"Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket," Deepti said in a statement.

"We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament,” Deepti added.

The UP Warriorz side is coached by England's Jon Lewis and has Anju Jain as the assistant coach, while former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach and four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team's mentor.

The Women's Premier League is slated from March 4-26 in Mumbai's Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium.

