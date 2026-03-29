Defending champions with a plan: How RCB tactically outplayed SRH to start their IPL 2026 campaign

RCB’s six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener was not just about chasing 202 quickly. It was about one side arriving with a clearer tactical map and then sticking to it far better. SRH still got to 201/5, largely through Ishan Kishan’s 80 off 38 and a late surge from Aniket Verma, but the shape of their innings was unstable from early on. RCB, in contrast, controlled the game’s key zones with the ball first and then attacked the chase with much greater clarity. Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI Photo) That is why the result felt more one-sided than the first-innings total suggested. RCB were better in the powerplay, far sharper against full-length bowling, and much cleaner in their batting execution across the chase. Those three differences, taken together, explain why a 202-target was chased down with 26 balls to spare. RCB won the game with their powerplay bowling plan This was the biggest tactical difference in the match. SRH’s top order is most dangerous when bowlers either overpitch or let them settle into a predictable pace-on hitting. RCB denied them both. Jacob Duffy, in particular, kept attacking the awkward short-of-length zone on the stumps, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed that up with a tight good-length channel. Duffy’s short-of-length balls fetched two wickets for just six runs, while Bhuvneshwar’s 17 good-length deliveries gave away only 18.

RCB's bowling plan vs SRH in IPL 2026 match 1. (HT Digital)

The scoreboard tells the story even more bluntly. SRH made only 49/3 in the powerplay. RCB later smashed 76/1 in theirs. That 27-run swing, with two extra wickets lost by SRH, shaped everything that followed. Instead of letting Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy dictate terms, RCB pushed them into reactive batting. SRH’s response to the hard length became too pull-heavy, making their powerplay aggression look less like control and more like risk. RCB punished the full ball far better than SRH did If the powerplay bowling gave RCB the early control, their batting against fuller lengths broke the chase open. SRH scored 43 off 26 full balls at a strike rate of 165, with most of that coming through the drive. RCB, by contrast, scored 76 off 30 full balls at a strike rate of 253.

RCB and SRH vs full deliveries in IPL 2026 match 1. (HT Digital)

More importantly, RCB had more scoring answers. They drove full balls, but they also flicked and slog-swept them with much greater authority. RCB’s flick shot returned 25 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 208, while SRH’s flick produced only six runs from 11 balls at 55. That gap is not cosmetic. It shows one side turning middle-and leg-stump full balls into boundary opportunities, while the other largely survives them. SRH’s bowlers never really corrected that mistake in the chase. Harsh Dubey bowled 10 full balls for 22 runs, Unadkat five for 17, and RCB’s top order kept cashing in. Once Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli identified the full ball as their release option, the target no longer felt like a steep one. RCB’s batting was simply cleaner The third big difference was control. RCB’s batting carried far fewer wasteful deliveries and far fewer low-quality contacts. SRH had 16 balls classified as play-miss or poor contact across 124 deliveries, which works out to 12.9 per cent. RCB had only five such balls in 101 deliveries, or five per cent.

Shot difference