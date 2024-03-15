 Delhi Capitals face fresh setback as Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024; Jake Fraser-McGurk announced as replacement | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Delhi Capitals face fresh setback as Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024; Jake Fraser-McGurk announced as replacement

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 15, 2024 10:42 AM IST

A day after Harry Brook withdrew from IPL 2024, DC faced another setback as Lungi Ngidi will miss the IPL 2024 due to an injury

A day after Harry Brook confirmed his withdrawal from the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League, another of the franchise's overseas stars – Lungi Ngidi – was ruled out of the season with an injury. The IPL confirmed on Friday that the South African pacer won't play in the upcoming edition of the league, with Jake Fraser-McGurk being announced as his replacement.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the T20I series against India last year(AP)
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the T20I series against India last year(AP)

“Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury,” a release from the IPL stated.

Also read Another twist in Shreyas Iyer's fitness saga as Mumbai official drops crucial 'IPL' update

Fraser-McGurk has played two One-Day Internationals for Australia and joined DC for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs.

Ngidi last featured for the Paarl Royals during the SA20 league in February earlier this year. He had earlier missed the T20I series against India last year, too, but made a return post-recovery during the two-Test series against Rohit Sharma's men.

Ngidi's absence comes as a major blow to the Capitals after Brook's withdrawal; the English batter confirmed that he won't join the franchise following a family tragedy. Brook revealed his grandmother died after prolonged sickness, and he wanted to be close to his family members as they mourned her loss.

The English batter had also missed the five-Test series against India earlier this year owing to his grandmother's illness.

The twin departures leave Delhi Capitals will two overseas frontline pacers in Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson. However, Nortje, too, only made his return to competitive cricket last week for the first time since September 2023, as he played in the CSA T20 Challenge.

It remains to be seen whether Nortje will receive the clearance to join the Capitals before their first match of the season on March 23.

In addition to Nortje and Richardson, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, and now Fraser-McGurk complete the overseas lineup for the Capitals.

Rishabh Pant returns

The major story for the Delhi Capitals has been the return of their star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant. The 25-year-old is set to make his first competitive appearance since the near-fatal car crash in December 2022; he was given the full fitness clearance by the NCA earlier this month, paving the way for Pant's comeback in the IPL.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

