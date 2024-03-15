Another twist in Shreyas Iyer's fitness saga as Mumbai official drops crucial 'IPL' update

The status of Shreyas Iyer's fitness remains a topic of intrigue in the cricketing circles. On Thursday, it was reported that Iyer's back injury had aggravated during his stint with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. But, while certain sources suggest that he could potentially sit out a few initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury, officials concerned have vehemently denied any jeopardy to his participation in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer appearing for Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy (PTI)

"There is no cause for concern; he is fine and will be going to Kolkata for the pre-IPL camp in two days," Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The website mentions that the Kolkata Knight Riders – the franchise Iyer leads – also stated that Iyer is fit. The player himself, however, has yet to confirm the status of his fitness.

Eyebrows were raised when Iyer was notably absent from the field during Vidarbha's second innings on both the fourth and fifth days of the Ranji Trophy final, which concluded Thursday.

During his 95-run knock in Mumbai's second innings, Iyer slowed down significantly as he entered the 80s and required the physio's interventions on two occasions.

According to insiders at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), as reported by Cricbuzz, the scan reports are inconclusive. The precise diagnosis is expected to be clarified upon receipt of communication from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

It is a strong possibility that Iyer had back concerns that forced him to sit out from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal last month. However, the decision hurt Iyer massively, as he was excluded from BCCI's annual central contract list. There was no explanation for Iyer's exclusion, but it is believed the batter faced the sack for seemingly prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket.

KKR begin campaign on March 23

Only a week remains for the start of the Indian Premier League with KKR opening their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at their home ground – the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On Thursday, the side's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, landed in the city to great fanfare.