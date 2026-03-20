Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis and best probable XI: Can Axar Patel power a team with shaky balance to maiden IPL title?

That is what makes this squad interesting. The more important question is whether Delhi can turn depth into clarity quickly enough. KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller give the batting real weight. Axar and Kuldeep Yadav give the attack a clear middle-overs identity. But there is still some overlap in the batting roles, and Mitchell Starc’s expected absence at the start of the season slightly changes the look of the seam attack early on. DC have the makings of a serious team. Whether they become a fully convincing one may depend on how quickly the right XI reveals itself.

Delhi Capitals head into IPL 2026 with a squad that looks more intelligently built than loudly assembled. This is not a side held together by a single auction splash or an oversized promise. DC have put together a team with a stable batting core, layered middle-order options, a high-class spin pairing and enough pace variety to believe they can remain competitive across conditions. Axar Patel’s promotion to captain fits that design. He is exactly the kind of all-phase cricketer around whom a T20 side can be shaped with purpose.

Strengths of DC for IPL 2026 A batting group with both control and range This is the squad's strongest feature. KL Rahul gives Delhi calm, structure and innings management at the top. Stubbs gives them the ability to distort a game through the middle overs. Miller brings left-handed finishing quality and the kind of closing experience that still carries serious value in this league. Around that core, Delhi have enough supporting options to alter the tone of an innings without having to rip apart the batting order every other game.

That flexibility matters. Porel offers a left-handed top-order route. Duckett can lift the tempo. Nitish Rana adds another left-hand angle through the middle. Prithvi Shaw remains the high-risk, high-reward card if Delhi want to chase explosive starts. This is not a batting group trapped inside one method. It can absorb pressure, change gears and shift shape according to conditions.

Axar and Kuldeep give Delhi a genuine bowling spine Any T20 side that can field Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav together begins with a meaningful tactical advantage. Axar gives control, pressure and matchup discipline. Kuldeep offers variation, deception, and a wicket-taking threat. Together, they give DC a middle-overs axis capable not just of limiting damage, but of changing the direction of an innings.

That is a major asset in a tournament where overs seven to fifteen so often decide whether totals stay manageable or run away. Delhi may not have the most explosive overall attack in the competition, but they do have one of the cleaner spin foundations. That gives them a dependable identity.

There is enough flexibility to survive a long season A good IPL squad is not only about the best XI on day one. It is about how many different problems a side can solve without losing balance. Delhi look reasonably well-equipped on that front. They can strengthen the top order, add an extra overseas batter, go heavier on bowling, or shift their left-right combinations depending on venue and form.

That adaptability does not guarantee success, but it does reduce the risk of being trapped inside one flawed combination for too long. Over a season, that can be the difference between hanging around the top-four race and sliding out of it.

Weaknesses of DC for IPL 2026 There is depth, but also a little too much top-order congestion This is where the squad becomes slightly complicated. Rahul, Duckett, Nissanka, Porel and Shaw all sit broadly around the same part of the batting card. They are not identical players, but they do create a degree of overlap in one area of the lineup. Depth is useful until it begins to compete with clarity.

Delhi are not short of batting. The concern is that they could spend too long trying to discover the ideal arrangement when the season starts. Strong teams usually know not just who their best players are, but what each player’s innings are supposed to look like. DC still have a little work to do there.

The pace attack has options, but not complete certainty This is where Mitchell Starc’s update matters, though it should not overwhelm the larger reading of the squad. His expected unavailability for the initial phase matters because he is the premium left-arm pace presence in the side. But even beyond that, Delhi’s seam attack still feels like a unit that needs to establish rhythm and hierarchy rather than simply be trusted because the names sound familiar.

Natarajan is a specialist death over-bowler. Mukesh Kumar can be reliable. Ngidi, Chameera and Jamieson offer alternate overseas routes. But the attack still looks more workable than fully settled. If Starc returns quickly and lands well, the ceiling rises. If not, Delhi will need the rest of the pace group to become consistently dependable rather than merely usable.

The finishing power is strong, but it still needs the innings built properly Stubbs, Miller and Ashutosh Sharma give Delhi obvious back-end muscle. That is a genuine plus. But strong finishers still need an innings set up with enough tempo and freedom. If the top order becomes too careful, or if the middle overs stagnate, the burden on the finishers could become heavier than it should be.

Delhi have the power to close innings well. The risk is not a lack of finishing talent. The risk is repeatedly asking that finishing talent to do too much.