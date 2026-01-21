Edit Profile
    Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee punished for ‘abuse of cricket equipment’

    Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee was on Wednesday fined 10 per cent of her match fees. 

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 3:05 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee was on Wednesday fined 10 per cent of her match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their match against the Mumbai Indians.

    "Lee admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment during the match. For Level 1 breaches, the match referee's decision is final and binding," a WPL release stated.

    The incident occurred during the 11th over of Delhi's chase of 155 when their inform batter Lee was adjudged stumped for 46 after a lengthy third-umpire review.

    Television replays showed Lee's bat momentarily lifted off the crease as wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous whipped the bails off, leading to her dismissal four runs short of what would have been her third half-century of the season.

    Visibly unhappy with the decision, Lee kept her reaction guarded later at the presentation ceremony, saying: "Look, it was a great take from the keeper. But that's all I've got to say about that."

    Delhi Capitals, however, had the last laugh as skipper Jemimah Rodrigues returned to form with a fluent 37-ball 51 not out to anchor the 155-run chase, guiding her side to a seven-wicket win.

    The victory kept Delhi Capitals firmly in contention for a playoff berth, with four teams now locked on four points, while former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to top the table.

