Home / Cricket / Delhi cheers on Pant's day out

Delhi cheers on Pant's day out

ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Pant, who is set to be out of action for a considerable part of this year, was spotted sitting in the DC owner’s box.

For the first time since his car accident last December, Rishabh Pant was back where he belongs: at a cricket ground. On Tuesday, he made his way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to attend Delhi Capitals’ opening home fixture of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. The India wicketkeeper-batter, who is set to be out of action for a considerable part of this year, was spotted sitting in the team owner’s box during the game, soaking in the atmosphere as the IPL returns to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019. Pant – he underwent knee surgery in January – was donning a white t-shirt and shorts with his right knee heavily strapped.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Co-owners of Delhi Capitals Ruchir Grandhi and Parth Jindal during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)
Cricketer Rishabh Pant with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Co-owners of Delhi Capitals Ruchir Grandhi and Parth Jindal during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)

The Delhi crowd played its part in welcoming Pant, with a certain section of fans carrying a giant banner that had ‘RP 17 we miss you’ inscribed on it. Pant has been part of the Delhi IPL franchise right from his first season in 2016.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had made the necessary arrangements for Pant to attend the game. “We arranged a ramp and golf cart for Pant to move around comfortably. It is great to have him back at this ground,” a DDCA official said.

Pant, who has just begun walking again with the help of crutches, is currently undergoing rehabilitation from the multiple injuries that he suffered in December. He was driving from Delhi to Roorkee at the time of the accident.

With Pant unavailable for the entire IPL season, the franchise has made a concerted effort to have their full-time captain feel a part of the team. During Delhi’s opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, the franchise hung Pant’s jersey over their dugout.

“I am hoping that I can have Pant sit beside me in the dugout during our home games,” Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said before the start of the season. “We want to try and involve him as much as we can around Delhi Capitals. We may also look to have his shirt number on the players’ jerseys or caps.”

For Pant to be in the dugout, the franchise required permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The franchise is likely to have Pant’s jersey number – 17 – inscribed on the players’ jerseys for one of their games this season.

In Pant’s absence this season, Australian opener David Warner has been handed the reins of captaincy by the franchise.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vivek Krishnan

    Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who enjoys covering cricket and football among other disciplines. He wanted to be a cricketer himself but has gladly settled for watching and writing on different sports.

Topics
ipl rishabh pant delhi capitals gujarat titans bcci ipl top players + 4 more
ipl rishabh pant delhi capitals gujarat titans bcci ipl top players + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out