Deodhar Trophy: Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel, Shubman Gill named captains

The India A team will also feature experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat among others.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:42 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
File image of India cricketer Hanuma Vihari.
File image of India cricketer Hanuma Vihari.(AP)
         

Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel and Shubman Gill were on Thursday named captains of India A, India B and India C teams respectively for this year’s Deodhar Trophy. The teams were picked during the senior selection committee in Mumbai. The Deodhar Trophy will be played at Ranchi from October 31 to November 4.

The India A team will also feature experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat, among others.

Out-of-favour India all-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar feature in the India B squad, to be led by Parthiv.

In-form Test opener Mayank Agarwal and senior wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik are part of the India C squad.

Squads:

India A: Hanuma Vihari (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai.

India B: Parthiv Patel (capt & wk), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana.

India C: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:41 IST

