Deputy SP, greatest ever captain: 3 Indian debut pairs who had contrasting careers

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:23 IST

For a domestic cricketer, playing for the country is the pinnacle, but quite often this one step proves to be the most difficult and the rigours of international cricket takes a toll on them. While they perform for fun in the domestic circuit, their international careers do not quite take off. Here in this article, we take a look at three pairs of debutants for India, who started their career in the same match, but their careers ended up heading towards opposite directions.

MS Dhoni and Joginder Sharma

Both MS Dhoni and Joginder Sharma were handed their ODI caps in Chittagong on 23rd December 2004. However, their careers were never quite the same. While Joginder did bowl the final over of the match in the 2007 World T20 against Pakistan, he never quite make his spot permanent. He featured in only four ODIs and four T20Is for India.

After the World T20, Joginder was given a job with the Haryana Police. He is now the Deputy Superintendent of Police

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is one of India’s greatest ever captains - he has led India to two World titles and is arguably the best ODI player in this generation.

Gautam Gambhir and Aavishkar Salvi

India took on Bangladesh in the first match of the ODI which was played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on 11th April 2003. Gautam Gambhir was the new opening partner of Virender Sehwag while Aavishkar Salvi took the new ball along with Zaheer Khan.

However, this is where the similarities end - Aavishkar Salvi only played four ODIs for India. He played his final first-class for Mumbai against Bengal back in 2012.

Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, played a pivotal part in two World Cup wins for India. He was also the number 1 Test batsman and then went to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles.

Sachin Tendulkar and Salil Ankola

Talk about two contrasting careers - Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman to have ever played the game, made his debut against Pakistan at Gujranwala on December 18, 1989. In the same match fast bowler Salil Ankola too played his first match for the country.

However, Ankola went on to play only 20 ODIs and 1 Test match for the country.