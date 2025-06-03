Despite Shreyas Iyer's golden run, Ashwin says ‘RCB have IPL 2025 title in the bag’: ‘Have to run after the trend’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led by Rajat Patidar, are the favourites to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. RCB, who will be playing their fourth IPL final, will take on Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the 18th edition of the T20 tournament. Taking stock of RCB's recent performances, Ashwin reckons that luck is running with the Bengaluru-based franchise; hence, they are the favourites to go the distance. IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Ravichandran Ashwin picked RCB as the clear favourites in the final

RCB progressed to the IPL 2025 final after beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians to help PBKS reach the final. With the summit clash being between RCB and PBKS, the IPL is guaranteed to have a first-time winner.

The bulk of the support at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be for RCB and Virat Kohli. The fans started flocking to the stadium seven hours before the start of the match, and the area was buzzing with the chants of 'RCB RCB' and 'Kohli Kohli'.

Shreyas Iyer and PBKS might need to channel the energy of Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pat Cummins and co. silenced a crowd of more than 1.3 lakh.

"I can't help but feel that RCB has this in the bag. Look at what has happened. Look at their momentum and tempo, I am a complete cricket buff. But I cannot help but look at science, as cricketers, you also get superstitious. You have to run after the trend," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'

"If you look at what has happened, every team that has gone against has eventually turned into a favour for them," he added.

'Luck is running with RCB'

Ashwin also reckons that Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will hold the key for RCB in the summit clash. The speedster has been the standout performer for the franchise in the IPL 2025 season, taking 21 wickets. He is only behind Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad in the Purple Cap race.

In Qualifier 1 against PBKS, Hazlewood returned with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Shreyas Iyer.

Upon IPL 2025 resumption after a one-week break, RCB lost the league stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad and they had to win the contest against Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in the top two. Jitesh Sharma then produced a masterclass, hitting his first fifty in the tournament, taking RCB over the line as the side chased down more than 220 runs.

"First, people were saying RCB's momentum was broken because of the 20-day break. They lost against SunRisers Hyderabad. Look at how they bounced back in the LSG game. Jitesh Sharma scoring those runs was a massive momentum shift," said Ashwin.

"Hazlewood was waiting. RCB were bleeding runs when he was sitting out. I kind of feel the tide of luck is running with RCB," he added.