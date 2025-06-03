Phil Salt returns to Ahmedabad to play IPL 2025 final for RCB vs PBKS; flew home to attend the birth of his child

England batter Phil Salt will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Several reports indicated that the batter is in danger of missing the summit clash after not turning up for training on the eve of the IPL 2025 final. However, the Hindustan Times can report that while Salt was not in Ahmedabad on Monday, he had returned around 3:00 AM Tuesday morning for the summit clash Look who's back? Phil Salt is all set to play the IPL final(AFP)

After playing a match-winning knock of 56 runs off 27 balls against Shreyas Iyer and co in Qualifier 1, Salt had gone back home for the birth of his child. However, he is now back in Ahmedabad and is all set to give his best to take RCB to their maiden IPL trophy

"Salt arrived back late Monday night [Tuesday morning]. He has joined the squad ahead of the final and is all set to play," sources privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Salt has been one of the standout performers for RCB in the IPL 2025 season. In 12 matches, Salt has scored 387 runs at an average of 35.18 and a strike rate of 175.90. The right-handed batter was exceptional for RCB in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings as he played an unbeaten knock of 56 runs off 27 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes to help the Patidar-led side chase down 102 with eight wickets in hand and 60 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, RCB are unlikely to have Australia's big-hitting batter Tim David for the final against Punjab as he is yet to recover from his hamstring injury, which he suffered during the league stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana, Lucknow. It needs to be seen whether Liam Livingstone retains his place in the XI or the management decides to try out New Zealand's Tim Seifert in the middle order.

RCB and PBKS' road to IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings and RCB finished with the top two spots in the IPL 2025 league stage standings. The two teams faced off in Qualifier 1, and Rajat Patidar's team came out on top. RCB got the better of PBKS by eight wickets as Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Yash Dayal bundled out Punjab Kings for 101.

However, Punjab Kings got another chance of making it to the final as they faced off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Shreyas then produced a masterclass as he hit an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to help Punjab Kings chase down 204 with five wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

This is the second time that PBKS have made it to the IPL final, while it is RCB's fourth such instance having finished runner-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Both teams are looking to end their trophy drought and win their maiden IPL title.