Sunday, May 25, 2025
Dewald Brevis betters MS Dhoni's six-hitting average; smashes joint-second fastest fifty for CSK

ByHT Sports Desk
May 25, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Dewald Brevis has smashed the second-most sixes for CSK this season despite playing less than half the matches.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis continues to impress in the Indian Premier League with his blistering performances for Chennai Super Kings. The young Proteas batter who went unsold in the IPL mega auction was initially picked as a replacement player midseason when CSK was almost out of the playoffs race. Since his arrival, CSK have received a much-needed boost in their batting line-up, which was struggling to fire in the death overs. In the six innings he batted for CSK this season, Brevis has registered 30-plus scores on five occasions.

Dewald Brevis smashed 19-ball half-century against Gujarat Titans.(AFP)
Dewald Brevis smashed 19-ball half-century against Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

He also scored a blistering half-century on Sunday against Gujarat Titans to help his team post a mammoth 230/5 at Narendra Modi Stadium. The 22-year-old smashed a 19-ball half-century to disrupt the Titans' bowlers' rhythm at their own den. With the astonishing knock, he became the joint-second fastest half-centurion for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Fastest IPL 50s for CSK by balls

16 balls - Suresh Raina vs PBKS Wankhede 2014

19 balls - Moeen Ali vs RR Brabourne 2022

19 balls- Ajinkya Rahane vs MI Wankhede 2023

19 balls - Dewald Brevis vs GT Ahmedabad 2025

Brevis lived up to his ‘Baby ABD’ nickname in style, taking on India pacer Mohammed Siraj with back-to-back sixes and a four, and dismantling the GT bowling attack with flair. The young South African blazed his way through a fiery innings, stitching together a thrilling 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who played a supporting role with 21 off 18 deliveries. Brevis' knock was laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

The right-handed batter has smashed the second-most sixes for CSK this season despite playing less than half the matches. He has the best six-hitting average of CSK this season with 10 or more sixes.

Most sixes for CSK in IPL 2025 (Balls per six)

21 - Shivam Dube (12.8)

17 - Dewald Brevis (7.3)

12 - MS Dhoni (12.1)

11 - Ayush Mhatre (11.5)

10 - Ravindra Jadeja (22.2)

Brevis' incredible knock was well complemented by the bowlers as Chennai Super Kings finished their campaign with a massive 83-run win at Narendra Modi Stadium. The five-time champions bundled out the Titans for 147 while defending a 231-run target. However, despite the massive win, Chennai finished the campaign at the bottom of the points table. For CSK, Anshul Kamboj (3/13), Noor Ahmed (3/21) snapped three wickets each, Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) took two, while Khaleel Ahmed (1/17) and Matheesha Pathirana (1/29) accounted for one wicket each.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs CSK Live and SRH vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Sunday, May 25, 2025
