Home / Cricket / Dhanashree Verma burns the internet with Urvashi Rautela-like World Cup post on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

Dhanashree Verma burns the internet with Urvashi Rautela-like World Cup post on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

cricket
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 10:42 AM IST

Dhanashree Verma posted an Urvashi Rautela-like photo and caption on Instagram to announce her travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which did not go unnoticed by the fans. India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's husband, also reacted to the post.

Dhanashree Verma posted an Urvashi Rautela-like photo and caption on Instagram
Dhanashree Verma posted an Urvashi Rautela-like photo and caption on Instagram
ByHT Sports Desk

There is always space for light moments when the Indian team travels abroad for a World Cup. Thanks to social media, they are more prominent than ever before. Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and wife of India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, provided a moment just like that through her Instagram post that set social media on fire. Dhanashree posted an in-flight photograph with the caption: "My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India." She was flying to Melbourne to support her husband and Team India in their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. What's so interesting about that? Isn't that, like, normal?

Yes, on the surface, it is just a normal post. But as many fans pointed out, the similarities with the post including the photo posture and the caption with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's now-changed Instagram post a few days earlier are just unmissable.

"Followed my love (heart emoji) and it led me to Australia," Urvashi had captioned her in-flight photo on Instagram on October 9.

She, later on, went on change the caption of her post after being trolled by fans for targetting India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Urvashi and Pant have attracted a lot of social media attention lately with their Instagram post/stories.

Dhanshree Verma's post also attracted a reaction from Yuzvendra Chahal. The India leggie, who is currently gearing up for the Pakistan match, posted a couple of heart emojis in the comments section.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Dhanashree Verma's Instagram post
Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Dhanashree Verma's Instagram post

In the photo, Dhanashree can be seen with heavy strapping on her knees. She had undergone surgery reccently that kept her away from regular dance practice for quite some time but now she has recovered and has reached Australia to cheer for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India as they aim to win the World Cup.

Apart from Pakistan, India have Bangladesh, South Africa in their group who had earned automatic qualification to the Super 12 stage through ICC T20I rankings. The other two spots in the group were supposed to be filled by two teams from the qualification round. The Netherlands have already filled one vacancy. The other team is likely to be either West Indies or Zimbabwe.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup yuzvendra chahal india vs pakistan + 1 more
t20 world cup yuzvendra chahal india vs pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out