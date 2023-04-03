Dhanashree's million-dollar celebration to Yuzvendra Chahal's emotional four-wicket haul in IPL 2023 creates ripples

Yuzvendra Chahal was in brilliant form as the reigning Purple Cap holder helped Rajasthan Royals to a massive victory vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 opener, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. In what turned out to be a rather one-sided affair, RR surged to a 72-run victory. IPL 2023: Dhanashree Verma celebrates Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul.(Twitter)

Chasing a target of 132 runs, SRH were restricted to 131/8 in 20 overs, with Chahal bagging four wickets in four overs, and only conceding 17 runs. The 32-year-old accounted for the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Such was his performance, that he also received a standing ovation from his wife Dhanashree Verma, who clapped in an emotional manner.

Dhanashree's celebration sent social media into a state of frenzy as fans took to social media to point out that it was romantic and wholesome. Here is the video of Dhanashree's million-dollar celebration:

Initially in the match, RR posted 203/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson (55), Jos Buttler (54) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54). Last season, Chahal was one of the reasons as to why RR reached the final. The India star took 27 wickets in 17 matches to win the Purple Cap and after his performance against SRH, fans will be expected to win the award once again.

Last season, even Buttler was in hot form for RR and won the Orange Cap with 863 runs in 17 matches. In the final, RR lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 131 runs, GT reached 133/3 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 43 balls by Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Chahal and Prasidh Krishna took a wicket each. Initially, RR posted 130/9 in 20 overs, with Buttler registering 39 runs off 35 balls. Hardik Pandya was in good bowling form with the GT captain taking three wickets.

