Punjabi commentary in IPL 2023 creates waves, netizens share their reactions

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 03, 2023 12:43 PM IST

IPL 2023 began last week. As the country is watching the matches with enthusiasm, Punjabi commentary has become a hit during the matches.

The IPL 2023 season began on Friday with great excitement from fans and followers of cricket around the world. The opening ceremony was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, with Mandira Bedi as the anchor. While the match, of course, was interesting to watch, another thing that caught the attention of many people was the Punjabi commentary. The commentary in the regional language became an instant hit among netizens. Many even shared several reactions and shared videos of the same.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru,(PTI)
Check out a few reactions below:

Several people praised Sunil Taneja, who is one of the Punjabi commentators.

Some others were simply in awe of the regional commentary.

Others have also shared a few videos.

The Indian Premier League 16th season can be streamed in 12 languages that are English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Recently, the Bhojpuri commentary too went viral, and many people took to social media to praise the same.

