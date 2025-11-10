'Dhruv Jurel not just a back-up for Rishabh Pant': Gambhir told to act decisively after Devdutt Padikkal injustice

While India witnessed a smooth transition from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill at No. 4, the same cannot be said for the No. 3 spot. Although the captain was backed for the role after India moved on from Cheteshwar Pujara, and he did prove his worth, Gill eventually found his calling at No. 4, leaving the one-down spot still under debate. Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on day three of the second unofficial four-day Test cricket match of a series between India A and South Africa A(PTI)

Veteran Karun Nair was tried at No. 3 during India’s tour of England earlier this summer, but the selectors ran out of patience after he failed to meet expectations, dropping him after just one series. They immediately backed Sai Sudharsan, promising him a long rope. However, the Tamil Nadu batter has not lived up to expectations either. In nine innings, he has scored just 273 runs at 30.33, with two fifties.

Amid mounting criticism, the management’s resolve will be tested during the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with head coach Gautam Gambhir asked to act decisively as Dhruv Jurel’s rapid rise adds urgency to the decision.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored his maiden Test century in the home Test series against the West Indies last month, where he played in place of injured Rishabh Pant, and followed it up with back-to-back unbeaten centuries in the second India A game against South Africa A last week in Bengaluru.

While a PTI report had earlier hinted that Jurel would find a spot in the XI in the opening game against South Africa, in place of No. 7 Nitish Kumar Reddy, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, speaking to The Times of India, reckoned that No. 3 would be the best spot for him.

“At this moment, Jurel looks to have the best technique to bat at No. 3. But the team management has to be clear with its vision because No. 3 will be a big call. If Jurel is only seen as a wicketkeeping backup for Pant, then it will be a problem in the long run. It’s tough for a wicketkeeper to consistently keep wickets and bat at No. 3 in Tests. Or else, he can come in for Reddy at No. 7, even though it’s very low for a proper batter to come in,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the team management told the national daily that Devdutt Padikkal is also a viable option, adding that the batter never got a lengthy chance to prove his worth.

“Padikkal has been part of the Test plans since the home series against England in Feb-March 2024. He got a half-century on debut and looked composed at Perth vs Australia last Nov even though he didn’t get many runs. He deserves to get a chance to fail, at least,” the source said.