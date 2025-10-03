‘Dhruv Jurel to play as pure batter’: Pathan's resolute suggestion at playing XI rejig after Rishabh Pant's Test return

Right from when he arrived to bat on Day 2 in the first Test vs West Indies in Ahmedabad, Dhruv Jurel looked calm and composed. He made sure to make use of his good start, and was clinical on his way to a maiden Test ton. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 125 off 210 balls, packed with 15 fours and three sixes. India's Dhruv Jurel, left, greets Rishabh Pant as the former arrives on the field during a match.(PTI)

He also became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to bag a Test ton and the sixth against the Windies. It was also the perfect opportunity for Jurel to prove a point, as he is Rishabh Pant's deputy in the wicketkeeping role. He was included in the playing XI due to Pant's injury.

Taking to X, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was impressed with Jurel's ton and took to X to hail the player. Pathan also predicted a new role for Jurel, feeling that he could play as a pure batter.

"Dhruv Jurel putting his case strong going forward to play as a pure batter", he wrote.

The ton also saw Jurel become the third Indian wicketkeeper-batter to smack a ton vs West Indies in India. Earlier, Farokh Engineer got 109 in 1976 in Chennai and MS Dhoni smacked 144 in 2011 in Kolkata.

Jurel also had a good warm-up ahead of the series. He smacked 140 for India A in Lucknow, vs Australia A. He had three half-centuries in four innings vs England Lions during the England Tour. He averages 48.91 in First Class cricket, packed with 13 fifties, two tons in 39 innings.

India reached 448/5 in 128 overs at Stumps on Day 2, and lead by 286 runs. KL Rahul (100) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) also got tons for the hosts. After Stumps, Rahul said, "Yeah, it has. Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back."