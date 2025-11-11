Dhruv Jurel's form puts Sai Sudharsan's No.3 spot in danger: Who should India back for 1st Test vs South Africa?

India are getting set for their home Test series against South Africa. The first Test of the two-match series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Dhruv Jurel and B Sai Sudharsan.(PTI)

The Indian line-up looks more or less settled; however, there could be a dilemma for the management with Dhruv Jurel showing outstanding form in red-ball cricket. The Indian wicket-keeper batter has shown great composure and technique as a batter.

There are talks about Nitish Reddy losing his spot in the XI. But with B Sai Sudharsan still not owning his place at the number three position in the batting line-up, the Indian management could think of slotting Jurel in that spot.

So, who between Jurel and Sudharsan should ideally play at number three in the first Test of the series?

Case for Dhruv Jurel at number three

Dhruv Jurel averages around 48 in Test cricket and has displayed his grit and composure on a couple of occasions. In the last series against the West Indies, he also brought up his maiden Test century.

His red-ball form has been outrageous. In the last five first-class games, Jurel has scored three centuries and pushed his average in the format to around 58. That is elite stuff from the batter.

Technically, he is compact, plays late, and has already shown that he can absorb pressure when the team needs it. That temperament is exactly what you want early against a team like South Africa. The current numbers of the batter are golden and based on that he looks like a good choice to find his way into the playing XI for the Eden Test.

Case for Sai Sudharsan at number three

For the last couple of series, India are trying to groom B Sai Sudharsan at number three in Tests. His current career stats show that there is a lot of promise, but the left-handed batter has yet to make the number three position his own.

Coaches and analysts have flagged flaws in his batting technique, especially against the leg-stump line and short ball traps. However, the Indian batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has publicly said that the batter knows the issue and is working on it, signalling strong internal backing.

Who should bat at three in Eden?

For Eden Gardens, Dhruv Jurel makes a strong case for himself at number three. Yes, it’s a promotion from his usual middle-order slot, but the modern number 3 is your crisis manager and tempo-setter, and Jurel’s current form is a masterclass in both. He has repeatedly walked in on testing conditions and displayed great temperament and composure. The attitude of Jurel makes him a perfect fit for the number three slot and a definite option for the Indian management to explore during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.