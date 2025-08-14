Did Irfan Pathan’s criticism of Rohit Sharma lead to his IPL commentary exit? New Sydney Test interview details emerge

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan broke his silence on being removed from commentary for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Reports had suggested he was snubbed for "bringing personal grudges on-air" and targeting players with whom he "had a fallout a few years ago." While no names were explicitly mentioned, Rohit Sharma was widely speculated to be among them. Pathan has now addressed the matter. Did Rohit Sharma criticism cost Irfan Pathan his IPL commentary spot?

On Lallantop's show Guest in the Newsroom, Pathan was asked point-blank whose criticism had led to his commentary snub in the IPL, and the former World Cup winner explained that it was part of his duty as a commentator to provide honest analysis for the fans rather than shield players.

"Look, I believe that the job of commentators is to tell the story beyond what is visible, what is happening, why it is happening, and why it is happening. What can happen, why and how can it happen? This is the job of a commentator. If a player performs well, then praise him. If he cannot do so, then criticise him. The responsibility of the commentator is not for the player but for the fans," he said.

The veteran cricketer then spoke about criticising Rohit for his performance in Test cricket during the 2024/25 season, when he scored just 164 runs across eight matches, with only one fifty to show. Pathan explained that he only wanted to tell the truth to the fans.

"Rohit Sharma is an amazing white-ball player. However, his average in Test cricket that year was 6. So we said that if Rohit was not the captain, he would not have got a place in the playing eleven," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lallantop released a teaser of their interview with Pathan, in which he sensationally revealed how commentators were forced to back Rohit despite his below-par performance in Test cricket, following the former India Test captain’s decision to ‘opt out’ of the Sydney game against Australia. It has now been revealed that Pathan's comment was merely a follow-up response to his clarification on why he was removed from IPL commentary.

"People say that we have supported Rohit over the top. Obviously, if anyone comes on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them. Like you have invited me, I have come, so you will show politeness. And you should show politeness. When Rohit also came, he was our guest. It was presented as if we are supporting him. But we were the ones who said that he does not deserve a place. However, this did not work. The interview thing was more talked about," he said.