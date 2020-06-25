Did Rohit Sharma just return to training? Latest post suggests so

cricket

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:32 IST

India batsman Rohit Sharma has seemingly returned to training after a gap of three months, as per his latest post on Instagram. Two days after Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets in Rajkot, his India teammate Rohit received some work out of his own.

“Good to be back on the park getting some work done... felt like myself after a long time,” Rohit captioned a post on Instagram. Although the batsman did not mention any details of the place or the activities he underwent, judging by the giant screen in the background, it sure looks like a cricket ground.

Last month, during an interaction with former Australia quick Brett Lee, Rohit mentioned how he misses hitting the big shots as he was restricted in his house during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the spread of Covid-19. Rohit revealed that even though he has a decent-sized balcony at home where he can train, the India opener cannot hit them big even if he wants to.

“I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there. But I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” Rohit had told Lee.

Even as the BCCI plans on conducting a six-week long training camp for players of the Indian cricket team at the NCA to get them ready and in shape, there were reports that Rohit, along with captain Virat Kohli, could in fact not join their teammates keeping in mind the seriousness of Covid-19 in Mumbai. As on Thursday, Mumbai has nearly 70000 cases.