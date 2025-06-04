'Did Virat Kohli cook Rohit Sharma?': RCB great's bold 'Impact Player' stance after IPL 2025 win stirs the internet

After failing to lift the IPL trophy in 17 seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long wait for a maiden triumph ended on Tuesday night in Ahmedabad, with Virat Kohli at the heart of it all. The veteran batter, who has been the face of the franchise since its early years, couldn’t hold back his joy after RCB edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in a nerve-racking final. Kohli was visibly emotional even before the victory, as tears rolled out of his eyes during the final over once RCB were mathematically confirmed to win the title. Virat Kohli talks to Matthew Hayden after IPL 2025 final(X)

He was interviewed by Matthew Hayden following the match, where Kohli discussed in detail about the triumph and his future with the RCB. He remains the only player to have played for a single franchise since the tournament's inception, and Kohli said he wants to “give everything on the field” for RCB until his last match, whenever it may be. Interestingly, Kohli also made a sharp comment on the “Impact Player” rule, stating that he cannot imagine being one.

“Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve. I cannot play as an impact player. I want to field 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That is the kind of player I have been. And God blessed me with that perspective, with the talent. And then you find different ways to help the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma, one of IPL's leading names and the league's second-highest run-scorer, has largely been used as an Impact Player in the 2025 season. Rohit took to the field on rare occasions for MI in the season, as he largely watched the proceedings from the dugout during the side's fielding innings.

Kohli on RCB

The RCB great's praise for the franchise was equally emphatic. After the win, many players, including captain Rajat Patidar and vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, stated that they wanted to win the trophy for Kohli.

“This management, this group of players, has been outstanding, to be honest. They have gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on. In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But by day two, we were very happy with what we had. And we had a lot of confidence in the strength of this group," Kohli said.

"I want to give a big shout-out to this team. It would not have been possible without each and every one in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough. So it is everyone's. I do not want to stand here and talk about myself. There is a lot that is spoken about me already. This win is for Bangalore. And it is for each and every one of the players, and the families, and the whole management as well,” he concluded.

Earlier in the match, RCB posted 190/9 thanks to contributions from Kohli (43), Patidar, Jitesh, and Livingstone. PBKS fell just short in response, losing by 6 runs despite a blazing final over hitting by Shashank Singh.