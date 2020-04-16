‘Didn’t feel like this till I was there’: Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s remarks on dearth of role models in current Indian team

cricket

Veteran India bowler Harbhajan Singh on Thursday reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s remarks that there is dearth of “role-models” in the current Indian team. Former India allrounder Yuvraj last week had said that India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are only few of the role models in the team. “In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look upto. That sense of respect for seniors...it has become a thin line,” Yuvraj had said in an Instagram Live chat with Rohit.

Harbhajan was questioned by news agency IANS on Yuvraj’s remarks, and the off-spinner said that he did not feel the same till he was with the team. “See every team has a different culture. Pehle ke time kuch aur the (times were different before). Now these are different times. What Yuvi has said, I don’t know in what context he said these things, but I played till 2016 and I never felt anything like this,” Harbhajan said.

The 39-year-old added that Yuvraj can give a better answer as to why he felt so because he knows the context in which he said it.

“Now I haven’t been in the team since 2016 so I cannot comment on this current bunch. But till the time I was there, I never felt anything. Yes the team has changed a lot since 2016. So maybe Yuvi can give you a better answer to this as he knows the context,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan’s last appearance for India was in 2016 T20I match against UAE in Dhaka on March 2016. He has taken 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46 in his career. He has also taken 269 wickets in 236 ODIs at an average of 33.35. The right-arm bowler has also played 28 T20Is for India and has picked 25 wickets at an average of 25.32.