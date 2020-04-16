If you need MS Dhoni in World Cup T20 team, you pick him: Harbhajan Singh

cricket

India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that India should not take too much time in deciding whether they want MS Dhoni in the team for the T20 World Cup this year. Dhoni has been away from international cricket since India’s exit from the T20 World Cup after losing to New Zealand last year. He was expected to feature in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, before the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Harbhajan said that Dhoni is too big a player to be judged just on the basis of his form in the IPL. “How do you judge Dhoni? Do you see his IPL form or give him respect and consider the fact that he is one of India’s greatest players and captains. The guy has done a lot for Indian cricket,” he said.

“MS Dhoni is a big big player. He doesn’t need to be told if he is capable or not. So I don’t think you need to ponder too much about it. If you think you need Dhoni, and if he is available, you pick him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan, recently also pledged to feed 5000 under-privileged families in his native Jalandhar, who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a team there who are working round the clock. I am in constant touch with them from Mumbai. We maintain social distancing norms strictly. We have made circles where they stand, away from one another, collect their food and go to their homes,” he said.

