‘Didn't know I'd play, carried only one kit to the ground': PBKS rising star Nehal Wadhera after bashing LSG bowlers

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera had no clue that he would get to make his debut in the red and gold jersey in IPL 2025 on April 1 (Tuesday) against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. So sure was the left-handed batter that he did not even bother carrying separate batting and fielding kits, which is generally what players do nowadays. As it turned out, Wadhera was summoned as an Impact Sub in the 19th over of the LSG innings. Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera(AFP)

"I didn’t feel much nerves but I didn’t know that I would be playing today so I had brought only one kit with me, later I got to know that I’m playing today," Wadhera said in the post-match presentation.

Coming in to bat at No.4 in the 11th over of the PBKS chase after a blistering 69 off 34 balls from Prabhsmiran Singh, Wadhera did not allow the LSG bowlers to get back in the game. He hit four sixes and three fours in his attacking knock that never allowed any sort of pressure to build on PBKS. They chased the 172-run target in just 16.2 overs to rise to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table. This was only the fourth time in 18 years of IPL that PBKS won their first two matches of the season.

"We needed this win as well, Shreyas bhai and all played really well, our bowlers bowled well and the way Prabhsimran batted was really good too," said Wadhera.

Wadhera credits captain Iyer, coach ponting

Wadhera put on an unbroken 67-run stand with Iyer (52* off 30) in just 31 balls to help PBKS chase the target with ease. When asked in the post-match press conference whether there was talk about net run rate during the mid-innings break, the 24-year-old said that was never the plan. "No, there was no talk about net run rate. We chased the total down quickly as Prabh gave us a great start," he said.

Wadhera, who was part of the Mumbai Innings set-up last year, said captain Shreyas Iyer guided him constantly in the middle.

"When I went into bat, I wanted to play my shots and take my chances. The way Shreyas has been captaining the side it has been great, the way he told me to play my natural game and go with the flow of the game, it’s great. The experience which I gained in these last two years, I wanted to showcase my experience here with Punjab. That’s how I have been preparing."

He also thanked head coach Rinky Ponting, terming him as the best coach he has played under. "He (Ricky Ponting) is one of the best coaches I have worked under, I have never heard a negative word from Ricky Ponting till now. He only talks positive things, when a coach gives such remarks, it boosts your confidence."