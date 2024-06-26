Different rules for India vs England semi-final: Why doesn't it have a reserve day? What happens in case of a washout?

The semi-finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 are confirmed. It is India, Afghanistan from Group 1. South Africa and England from Group 2. Group 1 runner-up Afghanistan will make their maiden appearance in a World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Trinidad. This will be the first semi-final and it will begin at 6 am IST on June 27, Thursday. India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final does not have a reserve day (Surjeet Yadav)

The second semi-final will be between India and defending champions England in Guyana at 8 pm IST on the same day. This will be a rematch of the last edition's semi-final. England came out on top the last time with a resounding 10-wicket victory.

As we reach the knockout stage of the tournament, the focus is rising on the playing conditions. For simple reasons, there are different rules for the semi-finals and finals.

Is there a reserve day for the Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final?

Yes. There is a reserve day for the first semi-final. It will only come into effect if the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day, even after reducing overs. The first semi-final will have an extra 60 minutes at the end of the day's play and a further 190 minutes on the reserve day.

Will there be a fresh start on the reserve day?

No. It will begin from where it was left.

The match starts when the coin toss takes place and teams are exchanged. If the toss occurs on the scheduled day and there is no play thereafter, the result of the toss and the named teams shall be carried through to the reserve day. If the reserve day is allocated (only applicable for AFG vs SA semis), every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day. If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, then the deducted overs won't be counted.

Example 1: Match starts at 20 overs per side and there is an interruption at 9 overs. Overs are reduced to 17 overs per side and play is about to resume. Before another ball is bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match did not resume under the revised overs, the match should continue on the Reserve Day at the original 20 overs per side with the overs reduced if necessary during the Reserve Day.

Example 2: The same start as in example 1 i.e. match starts at 20 overs per side and there is an interruption at 9 overs. Overs are reduced to 17 overs per side and play is about to resume. This time, play starts and after an over has been bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match has resumed, it is continued on the reserve day at 17 overs per side with the overs further reduced if necessary during the Reserve Day.

What happens if the Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final cannot be finished even on the reserve day?

South Africa will advance to the final by virtue of their higher group standing in the Super Eight stage.

How are the Playing conditions different in India vs England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

No. There are no reserve days for the India vs England second semi-final. However, the total 250 minutes of extra time allotted to complete a match will remain the same. Since the second semi-final doesn't have a reserve day, the entire 250 minutes will be available on the scheduled day.

Why India vs England semi-final doesn't have a reserve day?

There has been no official word on this but ICC made the playing conditions public a few months before the tournament began. It was pre-decided that India's semi-final will be in Guyana irrespective of their Super Eight standings for the ease of the viewers back home as this is a day game while the first semi-final is a day-night fixture.

What happens if the Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final cannot be finished even in the reserve day?

Just like the first semi-final, the higher-ranked team will advance to the final in case of a no result. This means, India will advance to the finals as they have finished on top of Group 1.

Is there anything else you should know about the playing conditions?

Yes. For a result to be achieved in both the semi-finals and final, each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of ten (10) overs instead of the five overs in group games and other bilateral T20Is.