‘Difficult challenge for Sarfaraz to sit on the bench’: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:48 IST

Pakistan’s biggest achievement on a cricket field in the past decade has been winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. But the man who led them to that title, wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, is currently fighting for his place in the playing XI.

Ahmed lost his captaincy after Pakistan failed to make it to the knock-out stages of the ICC World Cup in England last year and was also dropped from the team. He though has been named in Pakistan’s 29-man squad for the tour of England. Although coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the team’s first choice keeper will be the young Mohammad Rizwan.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels Ahmed might find it difficult to sit on the bench after leading the team for so many years.

“Sarfaraz will be Pakistan’s first-choice wicket-keeper in T20Is and second-choice in Tests. Rizwan’s performances in Test matches have been really good so far. So I don’t think Sarfaraz will be preferred over Rizwan in Test cricket,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The reason for taking Sarfaraz along is because they had to pick a bigger squad as the team will be in quarantine initially due to the pandemic.

“It will be a difficult challenge for Sarfaraz to sit on the bench after leading Pakistan for three to four years and winning titles like Champions Trophy for the country. However, it is not impossible and I expect him to fight and overcome this tough task,” he added.

Ahmed had himself stated sometime back that he is not worried about being first choice or second choice keeper. He was just happy to be back in the team.

“As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice,” the veteran wicket-keeper told GeoSuper.Tv earlier this month.

“I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.”