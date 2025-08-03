Dinesh Karthik tells Siraj, 'You've stood up when Bumrah is not there', he reacts: ‘Chance to bowl at tailenders…’

Mohammed Siraj's aggression is often debated on social media, but one cannot deny his passion for the game. He keeps bowling day in and day out. Not once does his speed come down, nor does he go through the motions. He is willing to give everything on the field for his side. Hence, it is no surprise that Siraj once again raised his hand when England got off to a good start in the final innings of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 50 runs for the first wicket, and it was Siraj who provided the crucial breakthrough to India as he dismissed the former on the eventual final ball of Day 3. Siraj speaks about performing for India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. (PTI)

Siraj produced a ripping yorker to breach through the defence of Crawley. It is fair to say that the pacer's best performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have come when Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been a part of the playing XI.

The pacer took six wickets in the first innings of the second Test and returned with four wickets in the first innings of the Oval Test. Jasprit Bumrah was rested in both games due to workload management. Before the start of play on Day 3, Dinesh Karthik interviewed Siraj, and it was then that a question about Bumrah popped up.

“Look at how India has played with Bumrah and without Bumrah. When Bumrah hasn't been there, you've stood up. Responsibility and the fact that you have delivered as a player. What changes? Is it because you get better overs, you get a chance to bowl at tailenders? Your numbers are better. But what is it you think when Bumrah is not around?" asked Dinesh Karthik as he interviewed Siraj for Sky Cricket.

Answering the question, the 31-year-old said that he just loves responsibility, and he likes to stand up for the team.

“I think I love responsibility. I am missing Jassi bhai because he is a senior bowler. You always feel good when you are given the extra responsibility. I like it and I enjoy it. I don't take much pressure. I just like to follow my simple plans,” said Siraj.

England needs 324 more runs for the win

The hosts reached 50/1 at Stumps on Day 3, and England needs 324 more runs to win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 3-1. Ben Duckett will be joined by Ollie Pope on Day 4, and both teams have everything to play for in the remaining two days of the series.

Earlier, India set England a target of 374 runs after Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his sixth Test century. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep also scored half-centuries for India in the second innings.

The fifth Test began with England winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The hosts gained a 23-run lead in the first innings. However, the visitors put on a batting masterclass in the second innings. And as a result, India are firm favourites to make it 2-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.