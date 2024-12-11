Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dinesh Karthik's unfiltered on RCB preferring ENG star over others in auction: ‘Ishan Kishan done that to a small...’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 11, 2024 09:10 PM IST

RCB let go of Du Plessis and made the English star their top priority. With him, they also solved the problem of having a top wicketkeeper batter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru revealed the details about how they planned to sign the English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt in the IPL 2025 mega auction last month. Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who joined RCB as a mentor, was heavily involved in the team's planning for the auction as they listed out their targets before the ceremony. For the opening slot, Salt was at the top of the wishlist alongside the likes of Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, and Will Jacks.

Dinesh Karthik was appointed RCB mentor after he announces his retirement from IPL.(AFP)
Dinesh Karthik was appointed RCB mentor after he announces his retirement from IPL.(AFP)

RCB let go of Du Plessis and Jacks and made Salt their top priority. With him, they also solved the problem of having a top wicketkeeper batter.

In a video shared by RCB, Karthik can be seen talking about their plans for going after an opener who can score a century in 40-60 balls as they listed out Buttler and Salt who can do that job.

"We would want a foreign opener because, on the day they get going, they can score a hundred in 60, 50, or 40 balls, whatever it might be. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have done this time and time again," Karthik said.

Talking about the Indian player, Karthik suggested only Kishan has such calibre but he has not been able to do that at a consistent level.

"Among Indian players, I can only think of Ishan Kishan, who has done that to a small degree. We know why we don't want to go there (open with an Indian opener) because the power is not there," he reflected.

‘In one out of four overs, Salt scores 16 or more runs’

Karthik was astonished to know about Salt's incredible scoring rate in the powerplay as the number suggested that he tends to hit 12–15 runs in an over 30% of the time.

"My concurrence is that Phil Salt scores six to eight runs in an over 28% of the time and 12–15 runs in an over 30% of the time. In one out of four overs, he scores 16 or more runs, and in one out of two overs, he scores 12 or more," he added.

Salt came into the auction on Day 2, and RCB signed him up for a whopping INR 11.5 crore as they didn't pursue other options to that extent.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On