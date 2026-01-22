'Doesn't change my identity': Suryakumar Yadav's honest reflection on his knock in first T20I vs New Zealand

India captain Suryakumar Yadav displayed encouraging signs with the bat in the first T20I against New Zealand, even though another fifty continued to elude him. The right-hander looked far more assured during his 32 off 22 balls, an innings that included four boundaries and a six. More importantly, his timing and shot selection stood out. A trademark pick-up shot played cleanly behind the wicket was a clear reminder of his confidence returning. While the scorecard may not reflect a big contribution, the fluency of his knock suggested he is slowly finding his rhythm again at the crease. Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand. (AP)

After India's thumping 48-run win in Nagpur, Suryakumar reflected on his batting, where he looked far more fluent at the crease despite missing out on a big score. The India captain spoke about feeling comfortable under pressure, trusting his preparation, and staying true to his natural batting style as his confidence gradually returned.

"I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting in that situation. And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And that doesn't change my identity. I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I've been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks. I'm at it similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Surya sheds light on Abhishek’s preparation It was Abhishek Sharma who was the standout batter for India once again as he slammed 84 runs off 38 balls, which was laced with 5 fours and 8 sixes. Abhishek and Surya shared a 99-run stand for the third wicket, which revived the innings after Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan faltered early.

Surya heaped praise on Abhishek following his standout performance, highlighting the young batter’s professionalism away from the field as much as his impact in matches. The India captain spoke about Abhishek’s preparation, discipline, and mindset, noting how those off-field habits are now translating into consistent returns on the big stage.

"I mean, the way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that," he added.