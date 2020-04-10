‘Doing that on your home ground...’: Viv Richards reveals highlight of his career to Shane Watson

cricket

Legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards opened up to former Australia cricketer Shane Watson during a podcast hosted by the latter. The duo spoke about multiple things, both on and off the field, and as the Australian tries to give the fans aninsight into the career of one of the greatest players ever to grace the sport. With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Watson asked the great man to pick a special moment from his unbelievable career and Richards singled out hitting the then fastest Test century against England as the moment he holds close to his heart.

Richards tore apart England bowlers enroute a blistering 56-ball ton at St John’s in 1986, which remained the fastest century in the longest format till New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum bettered it by two balls in 2015.

“I have always felt playing at home as a kid on the island and then going back to playing Test matches and scoring the fastest 100 in front of the people was pretty special,” Richards told Watson. “All the stuff from old days would come to mind and you would feel ‘I have really arrived now’. From being in kindergarten to being adult and playing for your beloved West Indies.”

“Doing that on your home ground was pretty special. People in Antigua are very hard to convince. They would hear on the radio... people like Richie Benaud and others. But they used to say we don’t want to listen but we want to see.

“So to accomplish something like that on your home ground was pretty special. I hold it dearly to my heart. For every six I would hit in that match, there was donation for charity,” he added.