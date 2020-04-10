‘Priority at the moment is to save lives’: Rajeev Shukla opens up on holding IPL this year

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:18 IST

Former Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the possibility of starting the 13th edition of the T20 league by April 15th does not seem like a possibility this year. The tournament was initially scheduled to begin from March 29 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians this year. But with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the tournament was suspended till April 15.

In the last week of March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown in the country till April 15, and now with reports suggesting that the lockdown period may be extended, it seems that IPL may have to postponed further or may face a cancellation this year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla said that the priority at the moment is to fight coronavirus. “I don’t see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision,” he said.

He further added that there is a possibility that lockdown period may get extended. “We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible.”

Shukla further added that the foreigners travelling in India is restrict at the moment, and no match is possible in the current situation.

Meanwhile, Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins is “super hopeful” that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means matches are initially played in empty stadiums. The start of the Twenty20 tournament, originally scheduled for March 29, has been deferred to April 15 and another postponement looks inevitable as India locks down to prevent the spread of the virus.