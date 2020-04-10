e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pat Cummins preparing for IPL in empty stadiums

Pat Cummins preparing for IPL in empty stadiums

The ICC test player of the year, Pat Cummins, however, says getting IPL underway would also be an important illustration of the world returning to normal after the pandemic.

cricket Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Pat Cummins during an IPL match
Pat Cummins during an IPL match(IPL - Sportzpics)
         

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins is “super hopeful” that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means matches are initially played in empty stadiums.

The start of the Twenty20 tournament, originally scheduled for March 29, has been deferred to April 15 and another postponement looks inevitable as India locks down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cummins has good reason to want the IPL to get underway having attracted a bid of $2.18 million from the Kolkata Knight Riders in the competition’s annual auction, a record for a non-Indian player.

The ICC test player of the year, however, says getting the league underway would also be an important illustration of the world returning to normal after the pandemic.

“The first priority is safety but the second one is getting back to normality, finding that balance,” the 26-year-old, named one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year on Wednesday, told the BBC.

“If that unfortunately means no crowds for a while, then that is that, but hopefully people can watch at home on TV.”

Cummins said playing the IPL behind closed doors would have a “totally different feel about it”.

“When people ask about the difference between playing cricket in India the first thing is the crowd,” he added.

“They scream every single ball whether it’s a six or a wicket - it’s the same noise every ball - so that atmosphere is something that we love about playing in India.

“It will be missed in the short term if it can’t happen, but I have no doubt it will be a great event even if it has to be played without crowds.”

Cummins, who last bowled a ball in anger almost a month ago, faces a long wait for his next taste of international action after Australia’s June test tour of Bangladesh was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news