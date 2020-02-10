‘Don’t be jealous’: Yuzvendra Chahal engages in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma

cricket

The banter between Indian cricket team players have become quite popular on social media and Yuzvendra Chahal is someone that features regularly in these interactions. The leg-spinner was once again in the middle of a trolling interaction as he posted a picture with teammate Shreyas Iyer. “Got your back always,” Chahal wrote in the caption. Rohit Sharma decided to have some fun with his teammates as he responded to the post saying - “Apna sambal le pehele (watch your back first)”. Chahal, however, did not back down as he came with a quick retort to the comment. “Missing me coz u not here, so don’t be jealous next pic soon with you,” the Indian spinner wrote.

Having already lost the series, Team India will now look at a consolation win when they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

While India were comprehensively beaten in the first ODI even after posting 347 in Hamilton, they came out with an improved performance with the ball, only to be undone because of the top-order failure in the second ODI in Auckland.

Having nothing to lose, India could thus give a shot to Rishabh Pant, who has warmed the bench all tour thus far, in the final encounter. They could also bring in Manish Pandey, who made the most of his opportunities in the T20Is, but hasn’t been given an opportunity in 50-over cricket.

Pandey performed well in India’s 5-0 thrashing of the Black Caps in the T20Is and is likely to replace Kedar Jadhav, who was below par in the first two ODIs. Following the defeat last Saturday, skipper Virat Kohli had said that ODIs will be of the least focus for India this year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t come out firing and seek to end the series with a win.

Shardul Thakur, in the pre-match presser on Monday, said that team will look to come out with positive intent and go for the win against in the dead rubber.

“Every match is important. Just because we are 0-2 down, this does not mean that the final match is not important. Every international match holds a key. We are 0-2 down. We can express ourselves and we will play with freedom,” Thakur told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

