‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was saying’: Shoaib Akhtar explains why he wants India vs Pakistan match

cricket

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:37 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes an India vs Pakistan encounter will help raise money at a time when the world was locked down owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This response came after former India captain Kapil Dev said India has enough money and that, they do not need to play Pakistan to generate funds.

“I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues. I’m talking about the larger perspective, about economic reforms. The global audience would be hooked by one single match, it will generate revenues. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon,” Akhtar told Aaj Tak.

ALSO READ: Saw him doing that first time in 10 years: CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation

The former pacer also said that he knew and understood India better than even the current prime minister of Pakistan and has seen the poverty in both the countries and hence, as a human it was his responsibility to extend as much help as possible.

“I had said that I know India more than even Imran Khan himself. I have travelled to many areas and interacted with many people there. I keep telling people here what Indians are all about. Our countries have a lot of poverty. I am saddened when people are suffering. As a human and as a Muslim, it is my responsibility to help as much as I can,” Akhtar said.

ALSO READ: ‘When life is at standstill, where does sport have a future’: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on holding IPL 2020

The pacer who never quite minces his words on his own YouTube channel said that he had received a lot of love from India and that, he wants better relationship between the two countries and this was the time, when everyone should join hands.

“After Pakistan, I have received maximum amount of love from India. I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. I have travelled the whole of India. From Himachal Pradesh to Kerala to Uttarakhand,” Akhtar added.

“So I was only asking what options we had if nothing happens for the next six months. What will all the people, who are employed because of cricket, do? What will happen to those whose livelihoods depend on cricket? Time has come to put our heads together, to plan on how we will generate revenues. The only option we have is holding a fundraising match. Maybe it leads to betterment in the relationship. I am talking about a larger perspective,” he said.