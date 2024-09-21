'Don't be afraid...': Ravi Shastri firmly tells struggling Virat Kohli after 39th dismissal to off-spin

Virat Kohli and off-spin is not a match made in heaven. Outside off-stump and off-spin seem to be a never-ending issue for Kohli, who has often fallen to these two particular mode of dismissals. As Kohli returned to playing Test cricket for India after seven months, it was once again these two notorious dismissals that got the better of him. In the first innings, Kohli nicked the ball to the keeper chasing a ball outside off, while in the second, he failed to pick a fuller-length delivery, was given out LBW and for some bizarre reason, didn't even opt for DRS even as the ball hit the bat. Virat Kohli scored 17 in India's second innings(PTI)

With the dismissal, this was the 39th occasions in Test matches that Kohli has been dismissed by an off-spinner. Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon, Graeme Swann have all had success against Kohli, which fails to mask his weakness against the finger spinners. Leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa have also gotten the better of Kohli a combined 17 times, but in Test matches per say, off-spin is proving to be kryptonite for the Indian batting stalwart.

And the fact that Kohli remains subdued against the bowlers is only adding to his woes, feels former India head coach Ravi Shastri. For one of the finest and most complete batters of his generation, Kohli doesn't need lesson in batting to tackle this challenge, but Shastri reckons if only he became a little more proactive, half of Virat's problem would get solved.

"He has [gotten out to spinners] especially in the last 2-3 years. But he has scored a lot of runs too. What you want to see him do more is use his feet. Get to the pitch of the ball, probably employ the sweep. You’ve got to move with the times, don’t be afraid to go over the top when the field is up. You could try and do things to unsettle the spinners rather than allowing him to keep bowling at you. It’s what he did a lot when he scored a lot of runs," Shastri said while on commentary shortly after Kohli made the walk back to the change room.

Kohli needs to find a way

It's imperative that Kohli's pattern of dismissals would be running rampant through his mind, added Shastri. Sometimes Kohli is simply overwhelmed by the deliveries bowled to him.; on other instances, it's just bad luck. Either the ball would stay low or he would pay the price for a controversial umpire's call. Nevertheless, the truth remains that off-spin and outside off have been hurting Kohli for way too long and Shastri has urged him to find a way to deal with them better.

"Also some of the tracks that India have played on. It’s not been easy. Plus I know a few dismissals where like Shubman Gill in the first innings, he’s gotten caught down leg wide. Funny dismissals. He’ll be aware of it. That’s for sure. There is no batter who doesn’t remember. Obviously you find a method of finding a solution. Find out what works for you and stick with that," mentioned the former India all-rounder.